DIY Home Renovations on the Rise: What You Need to Know in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON – Home renovation projects have surged in popularity across Canada, including Thunder Bay, as homeowners embrace do-it-yourself (DIY) renovations to upgrade their living spaces.

Fueled by the accessibility of online tutorials, increased time spent at home, and a desire to enhance property values, the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

However, before embarking on major renovations, it’s important for homeowners in Thunder Bay to understand when a building permit is required.

Why DIY Renovations Are So Popular

The DIY movement has been gaining momentum for several years, but the pandemic dramatically accelerated the trend. More people began to explore home improvement projects as they found themselves spending more time at home.

DIY renovations provide a cost-effective way to personalize spaces, whether it’s installing a new backsplash in the kitchen, retiling a bathroom, or creating a home office.

The availability of video tutorials, how-to guides, and specialized tools for rent or purchase has also empowered homeowners to take on larger, more complex projects.

Many have discovered that with the right guidance, they can tackle everything from painting to installing flooring—sometimes saving thousands of dollars on labour.

The Risks of DIY: When a Permit Is Required in Thunder Bay

While the appeal of DIY home projects is clear, it’s essential to recognize that some renovations require professional oversight and legal compliance. In Thunder Bay, certain renovations require a building permit, and failing to obtain one can lead to fines, project delays, or even safety issues.

If you are online and watch home renovation videos, check out the Holmes on Homes Inspection series, Mike Holmes works on the concept of if you are going to do it, do it right.

Making sure your work on home renovations is done right really matters!

The Building Services Division in Thunder Bay issues permits to ensure that construction meets the Ontario Building Code, as well as local zoning laws and safety standards. Generally, any project that alters the structure or systems of your home will require a permit.

Common Projects Requiring a Permit in Thunder Bay:

Structural changes : Projects that involve moving or removing walls, beams, or foundations.

: Projects that involve moving or removing walls, beams, or foundations. Electrical or plumbing work : Modifying existing systems or adding new plumbing or electrical lines.

: Modifying existing systems or adding new plumbing or electrical lines. Decks and additions : Building a new deck, adding a room, or expanding your home’s footprint.

: Building a new deck, adding a room, or expanding your home’s footprint. Finishing basements : If you’re converting an unfinished basement into a livable space, especially with new electrical or plumbing systems.

: If you’re converting an unfinished basement into a livable space, especially with new electrical or plumbing systems. Changing windows or doors : If the project involves enlarging or relocating windows or doors.

: If the project involves enlarging or relocating windows or doors. Furnaces and HVAC installations: Replacing or adding new heating, ventilation, or air conditioning systems.

Projects such as painting, replacing flooring, or cabinetry installation generally do not require a permit, as long as they don’t involve structural changes or modifications to the home’s core systems.

A Building Permit is needed for:

New houses and additions

Small multi-unit apartments (less than 600 m 2 or 3 storeys)

or 3 storeys) Accessory buildings (garages, sheds, etc.)

Decks; A Building Permit is required if a deck is more than 0.6m above the ground, or if it is attached to a building with a basement

Building demolition

Residential interior alterations (basement finishing, minor alterations, interior demolition, etc.)

Building systems (plumbing, sprinkler/standpipe, HVAC, fire alarm, flat roofing system replacement)

Solid fuel-burning appliances (wood stoves, fireplaces)

Pool fences

How to Apply for a Permit

In Thunder Bay, the permit application process is relatively straightforward. Homeowners can apply online through the city’s Building Services Division or in person at City Hall. You’ll need to provide detailed plans for your project, including drawings and specifications that demonstrate how the work complies with the Ontario Building Code.

The processing time for permits varies depending on the complexity of the project, but it’s important to secure approval before starting any work that requires one. Inspections are often required at different stages of the renovation to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Benefits of Getting a Permit

While it might seem like an extra step, obtaining a building permit is an essential part of protecting both your home and your investment. Work that complies with the Ontario Building Code ensures the safety of your home’s occupants and can increase its resale value. Additionally, insurance claims may be denied if renovations were made without the proper permits, leaving homeowners at risk of significant financial losses.

Planning Your Next Project

DIY renovations can be a rewarding and budget-friendly way to improve your home, but it’s crucial to stay informed about local regulations and safety standards. When planning your next project, be sure to research whether a permit is required and consult the City of Thunder Bay’s guidelines.

With careful planning, DIY renovations can transform your space while ensuring that your home is safe, up to code, and ready for the future.