September 10, 2024: Thunder Bay and Lake Superior West Marine Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay will enjoy mild conditions today, with some clouds and breezy winds in the afternoon. Over Lake Superior’s western waters, boaters should prepare for calm seas, but winds will gradually increase in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview – Thunder Bay

Current Conditions:

Expect a sunny day with a high of 23°C. Winds from the south will gust up to 40 km/h, making for a breezy afternoon. Humidity will make it feel closer to 25°C. As the evening progresses, expect partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, September 11: A mix of sun and clouds, with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Winds will ease slightly, but it will remain breezy into the evening.

Lake Superior West Marine Weather

Current Marine Conditions:

Winds are expected to remain light today, becoming southerly at 10 knots near midnight. Waves will remain calm, around 0.5 meters or less. Tomorrow, winds will increase to 15 knots by Wednesday afternoon, but conditions should remain manageable for boaters. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the morning, but skies will clear up by evening​.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

For today’s warm conditions, light clothing will be perfect. If you’re heading out on the water, consider bringing a windbreaker, as the breezes could make the day feel cooler, especially in the late afternoon.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s location on Lake Superior often creates microclimates, where lakeside temperatures can feel cooler than inland areas, especially with winds coming off the water​!