Indigenous Works Celebrates 25 Years of Advancing Indigenous Employment and Workplace Inclusion

Inclusion Works ‘24 event to support employers navigating the evolving landscape of Indigenous workforce inclusion

Thunder Bay – Indigenous Works, an organization created in response to the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, is celebrating 25 years of driving Indigenous employment and workplace inclusion strategies across Canada. Originally launched to address employment gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous Works has grown into a leader in creating partnerships and strategies that foster inclusive workplaces.

“Since 1998, Indigenous Works has helped companies adopt frameworks that enhance their workplace inclusion efforts and position them as employers of choice for Indigenous Peoples,” says Kelly Lendsay, President and CEO of Indigenous Works.

A Legacy of Employment and Inclusion

Indigenous Works has received national recognition for its achievements, including ISO Certification and the Colleges and Institutes of Canada’s Outstanding Partner Award. The organization’s Inclusion Works event has been instrumental in connecting Indigenous youth with employment opportunities, and over the years, Indigenous Works has helped create more than 1,000 partnerships and 100,000 jobs across Canada.

In 2021, Indigenous Works launched the Employer of Choice Certification Program, which helps organizations improve their Indigenous employment strategies. The program is based on the organization’s Inclusion Continuum System, used by over 1,000 public and private sector employers to build inclusive workplace cultures.

Inclusion Works ‘24: Supporting Employers in a Complex Landscape

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebration, Indigenous Works is hosting Inclusion Works ‘24, its signature event designed to equip employers with the skills needed to navigate today’s increasingly complex employment landscape. The event, taking place from October 8-10, 2024, in Nanaimo, BC, will feature workshops and presentations on Indigenous workforce inclusion, recruitment trends, and the latest research on Indigenous relations.

“The theme for Inclusion Works ‘24, ‘Going Beyond the Checkmark,’ highlights the importance of developing meaningful strategies for Indigenous inclusion,” said Craig Hall, Senior VP of Strategy and Innovation for Indigenous Works. “This event is a chance for businesses to build deeper engagements and take concrete steps toward reconciliation.”

A Fast-Growing Indigenous Labour Force

As Canada’s Indigenous population represents the fastest-growing segment of the labour force, businesses that adopt inclusive hiring practices are better positioned to address labour shortages. Employers who focus on inclusion will attract and retain skilled employees, helping to mitigate the effects of the current workforce challenges facing Canadian businesses.

For more information on Indigenous Works and to register for Inclusion Works ‘24, visit inclusionworks.ca.