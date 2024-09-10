Indigenous Housing Providers in BC Celebrate New Provincial Funding for Culturally Supportive Homes

BC invests in over 3,200 affordable homes for Indigenous Peoples as part of ongoing reconciliation

VANCOUVER British Columbia – Indigenous housing and service providers across the province are celebrating the latest announcement of funding from the Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF). The investment aims to support culturally appropriate housing projects that address the unique needs of Indigenous communities, both on and off-reserve.

“There is a growing need for culturally supportive housing across BC,” says Margaret Pfoh, CEO of the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). “This fund allows us to continue the critical work of providing homes and services for Indigenous people who are most in need of a safe place to call home.”

Historic Provincial Investment in Indigenous Housing

BC became the first province in Canada to directly invest in housing for First Nations in 2018, a jurisdiction traditionally overseen by the federal government. Since then, more than 1,500 homes have been built or are in progress. With the latest announcement of 41 new projects, this number will rise to over 3,220 affordable rental homes, all managed by Indigenous non-profit housing providers.

“AHMA was instrumental in the creation of the Indigenous Housing Fund model,” Pfoh explained. “We’re proud of the collaborative work we’ve done with the Province and BC Housing to establish a framework that supports all Indigenous people in BC, regardless of where they live.”

Building Homes, Supporting Reconciliation

Ravi Kahlon, BC’s Minister of Housing, emphasized that these homes are a vital part of the province’s reconciliation efforts. “Indigenous communities across BC face a higher demand for affordable housing,” Kahlon said. “These homes will provide comfort and stability, supporting the wellbeing of families, elders, and youth in the communities they call home.”

Through the Indigenous Social Housing Management Agreement, AHMA administers operating agreements for off-reserve Indigenous non-profit housing providers, representing more than 95% of Indigenous housing units across BC.

12 Indigenous Housing Providers Receive New Funding

Among those celebrating the new funding are 12 Indigenous housing providers, including the Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George, M’akola Housing Society, and the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society. Their projects will ensure Indigenous communities across BC have access to safe, supportive, and culturally relevant housing.

“Indigenous housing providers play an essential role in strengthening our communities,” Pfoh added. “We raise our hands in gratitude for their decades of service.”

The Path to True Reconciliation

The latest funding allocation builds on AHMA’s 2022 release of BC’s first Provincial Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. Widely endorsed, this historic strategy aims to secure social, economic, and housing rights for urban Indigenous Peoples.

“Solutions for Indigenous Peoples must be led by Indigenous Peoples,” Pfoh said. “Housing is the foundation of everything—it’s the cornerstone of reconciliation.”

Quick Facts: