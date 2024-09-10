Confederation College Receives $350,000 Donation to Support Indigenous Students

THUNDER BAY, ON – NEWS – Confederation College is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $350,000 from an anonymous foundation. This significant contribution will establish annual entrance scholarships for self-identified Indigenous students, providing crucial financial support to help them achieve their academic goals.

The donation will fund ten scholarships each year, with each recipient receiving $4,000 for their initial academic year. Additionally, students who continue their full-time studies in the same program will be eligible for an additional $3,000 per year for up to three years.

The College’s incoming president, Michelle Salo, expressed her gratitude for the donation: “This generous gift will greatly assist the College with our commitment to supporting Indigenous education and empowering students. These scholarships will provide much-needed financial support, enabling students to focus on their studies and achieve their full potential,” Salo said.

Leona Scanlon from the Negahneewin Council also shared her thoughts: “We are deeply appreciative of this donation, which will have a profound impact on the lives of Indigenous students. Investing in their education also represents an investment into the future of our communities and the region.”

The scholarships will be awarded based on financial need, and the selection process will be managed by the Financial Aid Department of Confederation College. The fund will be endowed and will gain interest, ensuring that it continues to support students until it is fully expended.

As of Spring 2024, 696 Indigenous students – representing 24% of the College’s domestic enrolment, attended full-time postsecondary studies. This donation will further enhance the support available to these students, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed.

Confederation College is committed to providing opportunities for all students to succeed and is grateful for the support of donors who share this vision. Additionally, the donation aligns with Confederation College’s commitment to embedding Indigenous knowledge into its curriculum through the Indigenous Learning Outcomes (ILO). These outcomes, gifted by the Negahneewin Council, ensure that all domestic and international students develop an understanding of Indigenous knowledge that promotes community prosperity, social justice, and the relationships of reconciliation.

For more information about the scholarships and how to apply, please visit Confederation College’s Advancement Department. https://www.confederationcollege.ca/department/advancement