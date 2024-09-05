Webequie Weather Forecast: Showers and Risk of Thunderstorms

Cloudy Skies and Showers for the Day Ahead

Webequie is set for a cloudy day with a high of 25°C. Showers are likely throughout the afternoon, with an 80% chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, will bring a cool breeze. Expect these conditions to persist into the evening, with showers continuing and the temperature dropping to 9°C overnight​.

Thursday Brings More Rain and Cooler Temperatures

On Thursday, September 5, the temperature will stay cool at 12°C with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. Overnight, the low will be 5°C, so be prepared for a chilly night​ (Environment Canada).

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and tomorrow, pack an umbrella and a light waterproof jacket. Given the cooler temperatures later in the week, you’ll want to layer up to stay warm, especially in the evenings.