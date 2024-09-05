Thunder Bay Weather: Showers and Cooler Temperatures Ahead

Showers, Gusty Winds, and a Cooler Day in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is bracing for cloudy skies and periods of rain today, with a 60% chance of showers lingering throughout the day. The high will reach 16°C, but it will feel cooler as temperatures fall to 13°C by this afternoon. Winds will come from the north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, bringing a brisk chill to the air. The barometric pressure stands at 101.3 kPa and is expected to drop as rain persists​.

Humidity is currently at 81%, making the day feel a bit muggy despite the cooler temperatures. Tonight, there’s still a 40% chance of showers, and the temperature will dip to 8°C, making it a chilly night.

Historical High/Low for September 5: Thunder Bay’s highest recorded temperature for this date was 32.2°C, and the record low was 0.3°C, highlighting the variability this time of year ​(Environment Canada).

The Week Ahead: Clearing Skies with Cool Nights

By Friday, September 6, skies will remain cloudy, with a high of 15°C. Winds will continue from the north, but the evening will bring clear skies and a much cooler temperature, dropping to 2°C, so keep a warm jacket handy.

Saturday, September 7, will bring sunny skies with a high of 18°C, followed by another clear night with temperatures dipping to 4°C. Sunday, September 8, will be slightly warmer with a high of 20°C and cloudy periods overnight, bringing a low of 8°C​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With today’s showers and winds, a waterproof jacket and layers will keep you comfortable. For the weekend, expect cool mornings and evenings, so pack warm layers, especially with the nighttime temperatures dipping close to 2°C on Friday.

Fun Fact About Thunder Bay’s Weather

Did you know that Thunder Bay can experience significant temperature swings in early September? While today’s forecast brings cool rain, this time of year has also seen record highs over 30°C!