Showers and Cooler Weather for Red Lake and Ear Falls

Expect Some Showers and Cooler Days

Red Lake and Ear Falls will have a mix of conditions this week. Today, both regions will reach a high of 24°C, but there is a 40% chance of showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Tonight, expect the chance of showers to continue, with lows around 10°C.

Thursday, September 5, will be much cooler, with highs only reaching 12°C and another 40% chance of showers. By Friday, sunny skies will return, but temperatures will stay mild at 13°C. Nights are expected to be chilly, with lows dipping to 4°C ​(Environment Canada).

Wardrobe and Weather Prep

As showers and cooler weather dominate the forecast, be sure to carry rain gear and wear layers to handle the temperature drop. By the weekend, sunnier skies will make for more pleasant outdoor activities, but mornings and nights will still be quite cool.