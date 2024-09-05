Convenience Stores Across Ontario Now Are Allowed to Sell Alcoholic Beverages

Ontario expands alcohol sales to convenience stores, enhancing consumer choice and supporting local producers

TORONTO – NEWS – Starting today, over 4,100 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages, marking the most significant expansion in alcohol retail since the end of prohibition nearly a century ago. This move is part of the provincial government’s plan to increase consumer choice and convenience in alcohol sales, fulfilling a key promise from Premier Doug Ford’s administration.

“Today’s expansion delivers on our government’s promise to give people in Ontario the same choice and convenience enjoyed by people throughout the rest of Canada,” said Premier Ford. “We’re also creating new opportunities for local producers to showcase their world-class products in more locations.”

Phased Expansion of Alcohol Sales

The government’s phased approach to expanding alcohol sales began earlier this year, and by the end of October 2024, all eligible convenience, grocery, and big-box stores will be able to sell a range of alcoholic beverages. This gives consumers more options, supports local businesses, and promotes Ontario-made products.

“People finally have more options to responsibly and conveniently support local Ontario breweries and wineries, even closer to home,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s Minister of Finance.

Support for Ontario’s Local Producers

The expansion also sets aside at least 20% of shelf space in convenience stores for craft beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages produced in Ontario. This helps support local producers and ensures consumers have access to products made in their own communities. Additionally, the province has extended support for local winery retail stores and enabled them to offer home delivery services until 2036.

Impact on Local Communities

For regions like Thunder Bay, this expansion opens up new opportunities for local retailers and craft producers. As more convenience stores offer alcoholic beverages, the increased foot traffic can benefit small businesses and support job creation across Northern Ontario.

Kenny Shim, President of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association, stated that store owners are eager to take advantage of this new opportunity, noting that it could significantly boost business.

Anne Kothawala, President of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, hailed the decision as a milestone for modernizing alcohol retail, while Scott Simmons, President of Ontario Craft Brewers, encouraged consumers to “choose local,” emphasizing the benefits for jobs and communities.

Quick Facts