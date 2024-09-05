Cloudy with Showers for Fort Frances and Atikokan

Cooler Weather and Showers Rolling In

Fort Frances and Atikokan will both see a mix of sun and cloud today with 25°C as the high. There’s a 40-70% chance of showers later this afternoon, along with the risk of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by noon. Tonight, the chance of showers continues, and temperatures will dip to 14°C​.

What to Expect for the Rest of the Week

Thursday, September 5, will be cloudy with continued showers and highs around 16°C, cooling to 5°C overnight. Friday will bring a break in the rain, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14°C. Overnight, temperatures will drop significantly, reaching 0°C, so prepare for a frosty night.

Saturday, September 7, will see sunny skies, though cooler temperatures of 15°C. By Sunday, the weather warms up again to 20°C with a mix of sun and cloud​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Prepare for showers today and tomorrow with waterproof clothing and layers to handle the cooler temperatures. By Friday, the skies clear, but mornings will be chilly, so pack warmer layers for evening and early morning activities.