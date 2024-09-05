City of Thunder Bay September Road Construction Update

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There are two serious seasons in Thunder Bay, Winter and Constructions season.

The City of Thunder Bay is sharing details of construction projects expected to impact vehicular, cycling, and pedestrian travel in the month of September.

The City is investing $42 million in 2024 to fund crucial infrastructure work including road rehabilitation, sidewalk replacement, sewer and watermain repairs and replacements, and bridge and culvert renewal.

While this work is essential to maintain our community’s infrastructure, it can result in delays for travellers. The City hopes to minimize disruption by sharing project details with the public.

For more information and to view a map of 2024 construction projects, visit: https://www.thunderbay.ca/en/city-services/construction-projects.aspx

All drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, be alert, watch for workers and drive with extra care in construction zones.

The following areas are scheduled for major infrastructure work expected to affect traffic in September. Please note that scheduled dates are subject to change.

ROAD REHABILITATION

Mapleward Road

Underway, completion expected late September

Mapleward Road will be closed at times between Oliver Road and the Solid Waste & Recycling Facility. Access to the landfill remains available via John Street Road.

Onion Lake Road

Scheduled to start in late September, completion expected mid-October

Lane restrictions will be in place on Onion Lake Road on a 1.3-kilometre section north from Melbourne Road.

Balmoral Street

Underway, completion expected by end of September

Balmoral Street between Cameron St. and the Neebing/McIntyre Floodway will experience lane closures as work proceeds. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the work.

Harbour Expressway

Scheduled to start in September, last approx. 3 weeks

The Harbour Expressway will be resurfaced between Carrick St. and the CN Railway crossing. Motorists should expect rotating lane closures and traffic delays once work begins.

Edward Street

Underway, completion expected early September

Road will be fully closed between Riverview Dr. and Victoria Ave. while resurfacing takes place. Detours will be posted.

Memorial Avenue & John Street intersection

Scheduled to start Sept. 3, completion expected late October

Travel lanes will be reduced at the intersection and there will be rotating restrictions on turning and through movements, as work proceeds to renew the intersection.

The westbound lanes of John Street leading from Court Street to Memorial Avenue will be closed at times to allow for work at that leg of the intersection. Detours will be posted.

Mountdale Boat Launch parking lot

Underway, completion expected late September

Boat launch and park area closed until completion of renewal project. The public is encouraged to use Mission Island Boat Launch at 107th Ave. on Mission Island for alternate access.

SIDEWALK CONSTRUCTION

Valleywood Crescent

Sidewalk will be replaced on both sides of the northern portion of Valleywood Crescent.

PEDESTRIAN CROSSOVERS

Valley Street & Hutton Park Drive

A pedestrian crossover will be installed to provide a safe, on-demand crossing of Valley Street at Hutton Park Drive and Valley Park.

Intermittent disruption to parking lot and sidewalk access at Valley Park is possible as the work proceeds.

SEWER & WATERMAIN

Current Avenue & Current Bay

Underway, substantial completion expected late September

Street is closed, with access for local traffic only.

Poplar Avenue

Underway, completion expected in September

Poplar Avenue will experience road closures between Windsor St. and Maple Ave. for rehabilitation of watermains and sanitary sewers as well as road resurfacing.

North core streetscape renewal

Throughout 2024 construction season

Red River Rd. and Cumberland St. will experience closures as work proceeds to replace underground infrastructure and transform the streetscape in Thunder Bay’s north core.

In September, Red River Rd. will be fully closed between Cumberland St. and Court St., as well as the Red River Rd. & Cumberland St. intersection and surrounding roadway.

Pedestrian access to area businesses remains available.

A directional change remains in place at Cooke St. with traffic flowing eastward to provide access to St. Paul St.

Updates are available at thunderbay.ca/northcoreproject

Central Avenue

Underway

Central Avenue will be closed between Golf Links Rd. and Burwood Rd. for storm and sanitary sewer work. Businesses on Central Ave. and Burwood Rd. can be accessed via Burwood Rd. from the North, via Oliver Rd.

Access to Central Avenue from Golf Links will be available starting in early September, but through traffic will not be permitted as work continues on Burwood Rd.

Simpson Street

Throughout 2024 construction season

Simpson Street will be closed from Dease Street to Ogden Street to allow for work including replacement of sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure and roadway resurfacing.

Signage will indicate alternate routes.

Dease Street

Scheduled to start in September, last approx. 4 weeks

The section of Dease Street west of Balmoral Street will be closed at times, including the unopened road allowance to Cameron Street.

College Street

College Street will experience road closures between Hebert St. and Van Norman St. for rehabilitation of watermains and sanitary sewers, as well as road resurfacing. Exact schedule of work is to be determined.

BRIDGE, CULVERT & STORMWATER

McKellar River Lift Bridge

Throughout 2024 construction season

Work on the bridge will take place throughout the 2024 construction season. The bridge will remain open, but lane closures may occur. Please be aware of workers while travelling in the area of the bridge.

Through traffic remains available with a single narrow lane. Please use caution while crossing the bridge.

Pedestrian Bridges

Throughout 2024 construction season

Work is ongoing to replace pedestrian bridges at Brent Street and County Park. The structures have been removed and pedestrian detours are posted.

A new pedestrian bridge is being constructed over the McIntyre River in George Burke Park, in the area behind Bishop EQ Jennings school. Adjacent trails will be blocked at times as crews construct the bridge. Please follow posted detours. Trailwork behind Fairbrooke Crescent is complete.