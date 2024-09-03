Webequie Weather: Warm and Sunny Start to September

Webequie is set to enjoy a beautiful start to September with warm and sunny conditions. Today, the high will reach 26°C under clear skies, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities. The evening will remain clear, with temperatures cooling down to a comfortable 15°C.

Looking ahead, Wednesday will continue with sunny weather, reaching a high of 25°C. However, clouds will start to gather by nightfall, bringing a 30% chance of showers and dropping temperatures to 8°C. Thursday will be significantly cooler, with a high of only 15°C and continued chances of showers.

What to Wear?

For today and tomorrow, light clothing is ideal, but keep a jacket handy for cooler evenings. As the week progresses and the temperatures drop, you might want to prepare for layering with warmer clothes, especially by Thursday.

Webequie is experiencing warmer-than-average temperatures for this time of year, so it’s an excellent opportunity to enjoy some late summer weather before the cooler days set in​