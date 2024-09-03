Warm Start to the Week with a Chance of Showers Midweek in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Vermilion Bay and Dryden are enjoying a warm start to the week with plenty of sunshine. Today, both areas will see highs around 23°C in Vermilion Bay and 25°C in Dryden. The weather is calm with light winds, but there’s some local smoke in the area, particularly around Vermilion Bay. By tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures dropping to a mild 12°C to 16°C.

Tuesday continues the warm trend with sunny skies and temperatures reaching 25°C in Dryden and 24°C in Vermilion Bay. However, by Wednesday, the weather will begin to change as clouds roll in, bringing a 30% chance of showers and cooler temperatures, dipping to 18°C to 24°C.

What to Wear?

Light clothing will be perfect for the start of the week, but have an umbrella ready for the potential showers by midweek. As temperatures drop towards the weekend, you might want to consider warmer layers.

Air Quality Note

There is some local smoke in the area, so if you have respiratory issues, it might be wise to limit outdoor activities during the smokier periods.