Warm Days with Midweek Showers in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting the week with beautiful weather. Today, expect a high of 23°C under sunny skies, with the humidex making it feel slightly warmer at 25°C. Winds will be from the south, gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon, which will keep things breezy. Tonight will be mild, with temperatures dipping to 13°C under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday continues the warm trend with a high of 25°C and sunny skies. However, clouds will move in by the evening, bringing a 30% chance of showers. Thursday will see a significant change with a high of 23°C and a 60% chance of showers, possibly continuing into Friday when the high will drop to just 13°C.

What to Wear?

Light summer clothing will be perfect for today and tomorrow, but be prepared for cooler and wetter conditions by Thursday. A jacket and umbrella might be necessary as the week progresses.

Interesting Facts

In September, Thunder Bay typically sees an average of 13.5 days of rain, and it’s also the month when the first snowfall can occur, although it is usually light,

Lake Superior West Marine Forecast

If you’re planning to be on the water in the western part of Lake Superior, here’s what to expect over the next few days:

Today and Tonight: Expect strong winds ranging from 20 to 33 knots throughout the day, with conditions gradually easing overnight. Winds will shift from the southwest at 20 knots, diminishing to about 10-15 knots after midnight. Waves are currently between 3 to 6 feet but will decrease as the winds die down, settling to about 1-3 feet overnight.

Tuesday: Winds will be variable but generally from the southwest at 10-20 knots. Conditions will remain relatively calm, with wave heights between 1 to 3 feet. There is also a slight chance of showers, especially later in the day.

Wednesday: The forecast indicates the possibility of increasing winds again, with potential gusts reaching up to 25 knots. This could cause waves to rise once more, so be prepared for choppier waters.