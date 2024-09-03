Warm and Sunny Start to September in Vancouver Weather Outlook

Warm, sunny days continue in Vancouver this week with temperatures up to 29°C inland. Expect mild evenings and mostly clear skies

Vancouver is enjoying a warm and sunny start to September, with temperatures continuing to rise above the seasonal average. Today, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of drizzle over higher terrain early in the morning, but this will clear up by midday, leading to a high of 21°C. Inland areas will experience slightly warmer conditions, with highs reaching up to 29°C later in the week.

The rest of the week will feature predominantly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs of 23°C and 24°C respectively, with temperatures reaching 28-29°C inland. Nighttime lows will remain mild, hovering around 13-15°C.

Typically, September in Vancouver sees average highs around 16.3°C and lows near 11.3°C, so this week’s weather is considerably warmer than usual. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so it’s advisable to use sun protection during the peak hours of the day.

What to Wear?

Light clothing is recommended during the day, but keep a light jacket handy for the cooler evenings. Inland areas should be prepared for slightly hotter conditions.

Fun Fact

Vancouver averages about 14.2 days of rain in September, but this week is shaping up to be drier and sunnier than usual, making it a perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities​.