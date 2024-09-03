Two Thunder Bay Police Officers Assaulted in Separate Incidents Over Weekend

Thunder Bay Police Service Unit 274

Officers Attacked During Routine Calls Highlight Growing Concern Over Police Assaults in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were assaulted in two separate incidents within a four-hour span over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday, August 30, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Yonge Street. While apprehending a suspect, a 20-year-old Thunder Bay woman repeatedly kicked an officer, leading to charges of Assault x3 and Assaulting a Peace Officer.

A second incident took place just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, on Red River Road, where another officer was punched in the face while intervening in a fight. The assailant remains unidentified. Neither officer required medical attention.

Thunder Bay continues to see rates of assault against police significantly higher than the provincial average, raising concerns about officer safety.

