Two Thunder Bay Police Officers Assaulted in Separate Incidents Over Weekend

Officers Attacked During Routine Calls Highlight Growing Concern Over Police Assaults in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were assaulted in two separate incidents within a four-hour span over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday, August 30, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Yonge Street. While apprehending a suspect, a 20-year-old Thunder Bay woman repeatedly kicked an officer, leading to charges of Assault x3 and Assaulting a Peace Officer.

A second incident took place just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, on Red River Road, where another officer was punched in the face while intervening in a fight. The assailant remains unidentified. Neither officer required medical attention.

Thunder Bay continues to see rates of assault against police significantly higher than the provincial average, raising concerns about officer safety.