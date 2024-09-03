Sunny Days Ahead with Midweek Showers in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul

Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul are enjoying a warm and sunny start to the week. Today and Tuesday, the forecast calls for plenty of sunshine with highs around 24°C. The UV index is moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. The nights will be clear and mild, with temperatures dipping to around 12°C to 16°C.

However, the weather will take a turn by midweek. Wednesday brings increasing cloudiness and a 30% chance of showers, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s. This pattern of cloudy skies and potential showers will continue through Friday, with cooler temperatures as the week progresses. Highs will drop to around 15°C to 18°C by Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows falling to about 5°C to 9°C.

What to Wear?

Light clothing is perfect for the sunny start of the week, but have an umbrella and warmer layers ready as you head into Wednesday and beyond.

Fun Fact

September typically brings an average high of 18°C in Sioux Lookout, so the start of this week is slightly warmer than usual. Enjoy it before the cooler, cloudier weather settles in later in the week.

Whether you’re planning outdoor activities or just going about your daily routine, it’s a great time to enjoy the last of the summer warmth before fall fully arrives later this month.