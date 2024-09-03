Red Lake and Ear Falls Weather: Sunny Days Ahead with Cooler Midweek Showers

RED LAKE – WEATHER – Red Lake and Ear Falls are starting the week with beautiful weather. Today, the regions will experience sunny skies with highs of 24°C in Red Lake and 25°C in Ear Falls. The day will be warm, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. As night falls, expect clear skies with lows around 13°C to 16°C, keeping the evening mild.

However, the weather will begin to change by midweek. Wednesday will bring increasing cloud cover and a 30% chance of showers, with cooler temperatures ranging from 17°C to 23°C. The potential for showers will continue into Thursday and Friday, with highs dropping to around 15°C to 17°C.

What to Wear?

For the beginning of the week, summer attire is perfect, but keep a light jacket or sweater handy for cooler evenings. By midweek, you’ll want to have an umbrella and warmer layers ready as the temperatures dip.

Fun Fact

Red Lake is known as the “Norseman Capital of the World,” a reference to the famous bush planes that have long served this region, much like the weather here, which can quickly shift from warm and sunny to cool and rainy.

This forecast suggests a mix of late summer warmth and the onset of cooler, early autumn conditions—ideal for enjoying the outdoors while staying prepared for changing weather​