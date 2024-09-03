Kamloops Weather: Hot Week Ahead with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Expect a hot and sunny week in Kamloops with temperatures reaching up to 34°C. Thunderstorms possible tonight!

Kamloops is experiencing a sizzling start to September, with temperatures consistently soaring above the seasonal average. Today, there’s a 60% chance of showers in the evening, with a risk of severe thunderstorms, as winds gust up to 40 km/h. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to 15°C.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3rd, will bring sunny skies and a high of 31°C. Winds will pick up again, with gusts up to 40 km/h in the late morning. The warm and sunny trend continues throughout the week, with temperatures reaching 34°C by Friday. Nighttime lows will remain mild, hovering around 14-15°C.

The average high for Kamloops in early September is typically around 25°C, so this week is significantly warmer than usual. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so while it’s not extreme, some sun protection is still recommended.

What to Wear?

Dress in light and breathable clothing during the day, but keep an umbrella handy for potential evening showers. As the nights are still warm, a light jacket should suffice.

Fun Fact

September in Kamloops typically sees about 14.4 days of rain, but this week looks to be dominated by dry and hot conditions—perfect for those who want to soak up the last of summer’s warmth​ (NetNewsLedger).