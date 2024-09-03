Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather: A Warm Start with Midweek Showers Expected

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
3303
Spring weather

Fort Frances and Atikokan are enjoying a warm and sunny start to the week. Today, Fort Frances will reach a high of 25°C under clear skies, with a mild evening low of 13°C. Atikokan will be slightly cooler, with a high of 23°C and a low tonight of 10°C.

On Tuesday, both areas will experience sunny conditions, with highs around 25-27°C and slightly hazy skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, especially in Fort Frances, where gusts could reach up to 40 km/h. The night will bring partly cloudy skies, with lows around 13-15°C.

As we move into Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in both areas, cooling the temperatures slightly. By Thursday and Friday, highs will drop to around 15-19°C with continued chances of showers, particularly in Atikokan where overnight lows could dip to 2°C.

What to Wear?

Light clothing is perfect for the start of the week, but keep a jacket handy for cooler evenings, especially in Atikokan. An umbrella might be necessary by midweek as the chances of rain increase.

 

Previous articleSunny Days Ahead with Midweek Showers in Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul
Next articleWebequie Weather: Warm and Sunny Start to September
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR