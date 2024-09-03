Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather: A Warm Start with Midweek Showers Expected

Fort Frances and Atikokan are enjoying a warm and sunny start to the week. Today, Fort Frances will reach a high of 25°C under clear skies, with a mild evening low of 13°C. Atikokan will be slightly cooler, with a high of 23°C and a low tonight of 10°C.

On Tuesday, both areas will experience sunny conditions, with highs around 25-27°C and slightly hazy skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, especially in Fort Frances, where gusts could reach up to 40 km/h. The night will bring partly cloudy skies, with lows around 13-15°C.

As we move into Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in both areas, cooling the temperatures slightly. By Thursday and Friday, highs will drop to around 15-19°C with continued chances of showers, particularly in Atikokan where overnight lows could dip to 2°C.

What to Wear?

Light clothing is perfect for the start of the week, but keep a jacket handy for cooler evenings, especially in Atikokan. An umbrella might be necessary by midweek as the chances of rain increase.