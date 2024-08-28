Webequie Weather: A Cool and Cloudy Stretch

Webequie will experience a mix of clouds and cool temperatures this week, with occasional light showers. Highs around 16°C to 18°C and cool nights

WEBEQUIE, ON – Webequie is set for a week of mild and occasionally cloudy weather, with some cooler temperatures as September approaches.

Today, the high will reach around 16°C with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, adding a bit of a chill to the air. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to around 7°C under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will see similar patterns, with daytime highs ranging from 15°C to 18°C. Thursday and Friday might bring some light showers, especially in the evening, while the weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds. Nights will continue to be cool, with lows around 6°C to 8°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Layers are key this week. A warm jacket will be necessary for the cooler evenings, while a light sweater should suffice during the day. An umbrella could be handy for Thursday and Friday.

Weather Trivia: Webequie’s location in Northern Ontario often means cooler late summer weather, which is exactly what we’re seeing this week. Expect the transition to fall to bring even more chilly nights soon.