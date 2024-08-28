Webequie Weather: A Cool and Cloudy Stretch

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
506
North Star Air PC 12 in Webequie First Nation
North Star Air PC 12 in Webequie First Nation

Webequie will experience a mix of clouds and cool temperatures this week, with occasional light showers. Highs around 16°C to 18°C and cool nights

WEBEQUIE, ON – Webequie is set for a week of mild and occasionally cloudy weather, with some cooler temperatures as September approaches.

Today, the high will reach around 16°C with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, adding a bit of a chill to the air. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to around 7°C under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will see similar patterns, with daytime highs ranging from 15°C to 18°C. Thursday and Friday might bring some light showers, especially in the evening, while the weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds. Nights will continue to be cool, with lows around 6°C to 8°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Layers are key this week. A warm jacket will be necessary for the cooler evenings, while a light sweater should suffice during the day. An umbrella could be handy for Thursday and Friday.

Weather Trivia: Webequie’s location in Northern Ontario often means cooler late summer weather, which is exactly what we’re seeing this week. Expect the transition to fall to bring even more chilly nights soon.

 

Previous articleRed Lake and Ear Falls: Mixed Weather Ahead with Showers Possible
Next articleWasaho Cree Nation Weather: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and Showers
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR