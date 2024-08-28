Wasaho Cree Nation Weather: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Wasaho Cree Nation – Wasaho is in for a variety of weather conditions this week, with a blend of sunshine, cloudy periods, and chances of showers.

Today, you can expect a high of around 24°C with plenty of sunshine. However, by tonight, the weather will shift, bringing a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C. Winds will pick up as the week progresses, especially on Friday and Saturday, which will be windier days with highs of 18°C and 15°C, respectively.

The weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with continued chances of showers, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be cooler, with a high of just 13°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Layer up for the cooler days ahead, and keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy for those potential showers later in the week.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s average temperatures this time of year typically hover around 15°C, so this week’s forecast is slightly warmer than usual, especially with Thursday’s high of 24°C​