Thunder Bay Weather: A Pleasant Mix of Sun and Clouds

THUNDER BAY, ON – Thunder Bay is set to enjoy a week of relatively mild weather with a blend of sun, clouds, and occasional showers.

Today, the high will reach around 20°C under mostly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of showers in the early morning, but conditions will clear up by noon. Winds will be moderate, coming from the east at 20 km/h. Tonight, the skies will clear, and the temperature will drop to a cool 9°C, offering a crisp evening.

As we move into Thursday, expect sunny conditions turning into a mix of sun and clouds later in the day. The temperature will be similar, peaking at 20°C, but there’s a 60% chance of showers in the evening.

The trend of mixed weather continues into the weekend, with Friday reaching a high of 24°C and a slight chance of showers. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs around 18°C to 23°C, and the possibility of more showers on Sunday.

Overall, it’s a week of comfortable temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities, but with the need to keep an eye on those occasional showers.

Wardrobe Tip: Layers will be your friend this week—bring a light jacket for the cooler mornings and evenings, and keep an umbrella handy for those possible showers.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s temperatures this week are quite typical for late August, hovering around the seasonal average of 21°C