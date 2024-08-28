Thunder Bay OPP Arrests Driver for Stunt Driving on Dawson Road

Brampton Man Faces Charges After Being Caught Speeding in a Commercial Vehicle

THUNDER BAY, ON – On the evening of August 27th, 2024, around 10:50 p.m., an officer from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was conducting stationary radar enforcement along Dawson Road near Skyline Avenue in the City of Thunder Bay. During the enforcement, the officer observed a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traveling at 92 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, prompting a traffic stop.

The investigation led to the arrest of the driver, a 29-year-old from Brampton, Ontario. The individual’s driver’s license was immediately suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The driver now faces multiple charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

What is Stunt Driving?

Stunt driving is a serious offense in Ontario, defined by the Highway Traffic Act. It includes actions such as driving 40 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, or 50 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads with higher limits. Other actions classified as stunt driving include performing stunts or tricks with a vehicle, engaging in dangerous or reckless driving behavior, and driving in a manner that may endanger others on the road.

Stunt driving charges carry severe penalties, including an immediate 30-day license suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment, and potential fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 upon conviction. The accused also faces the possibility of six months in jail and up to two years of a license suspension.

Charges:

The driver has been charged with the following offenses:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed : This charge is related to the driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 40 km/h, a key indicator of stunt driving under Ontario law.

: This charge is related to the driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 40 km/h, a key indicator of stunt driving under Ontario law. Fail to Equip Commercial Motor Vehicle with Electronic Logging Device (ELD): This charge pertains to the driver’s failure to comply with regulations requiring commercial vehicles to be equipped with ELDs, which track driving hours and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 28th, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of all who use Ontario’s roadways. The public is encouraged to report any instances of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving by calling 911 in emergencies or by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 for non-urgent situations.