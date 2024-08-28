Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul: Cloudy Periods and Showers on the Horizon

Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers this week with highs up to 23°C. Be prepared for fluctuating weather as summer transitions toward fall

SIOUX LOOKOUT & LAC SEUL, ON – This week’s weather for Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul features a blend of sun, clouds, and occasional showers, typical of late August in Northwestern Ontario.

Today, expect mainly sunny skies with a high of 23°C, though the humidity will make it feel closer to 25°C. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h will add a light breeze to the day. As the night progresses, clouds will increase with a low of 12°C.

Thursday will bring more clouds and a 60% chance of showers, with a high of 21°C. The chance of rain continues into the night with temperatures dropping to 10°C. The mix of sun and cloud, accompanied by a 30-40% chance of showers, will persist through the weekend. Highs will range from 17°C to 21°C, cooling down to single digits at night, around 7°C to 12°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Be prepared for fluctuating weather this week. Light layers will keep you comfortable during the day, but be sure to have a rain jacket or umbrella handy for those intermittent showers.

Weather Trivia: This weather is quite typical for Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul in late August, with average highs around 20°C. This blend of sun, clouds, and rain reflects the transition from summer to the cooler days of early fall.