Red Lake and Ear Falls: Mixed Weather Ahead with Showers Possible

RED LAKE & EAR FALLS, ON – This week, Red Lake and Ear Falls will experience a typical late-summer mix of weather, including sunshine, clouds, and a chance of showers.

Today will bring mainly sunny skies with highs around 23°C. As the evening progresses, clouds will increase with a 30% chance of showers and temperatures dropping to around 12°C. Winds from the southeast will be noticeable, gusting up to 40 km/h.

Thursday will see more cloud cover with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 21°C. The chance of rain continues into the night, with temperatures dropping to about 11°C. The trend continues through the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs ranging from 17°C to 22°C. There’s a persistent 30-40% chance of showers, so an umbrella might come in handy.

Wardrobe Tip: Be prepared for varied conditions by layering up and keeping a rain jacket handy. While the days will be comfortably warm, the nights will be cooler, so a light sweater will be useful.

Weather Trivia: This time of year typically sees highs around 20°C in the Red Lake and Ear Falls region, making this week’s weather pretty standard for late August and early September.