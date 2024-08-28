Quick Response from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Contained William Street Fire

Working Smoke Alarms Prevented Injuries During Multi-Unit Dwelling Fire on William Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue swiftly responded to a structural fire in a multi-unit dwelling on the 900 block of William Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thanks to working smoke alarms, the building was fully evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Upon entering the building, the first responding units encountered thick black smoke in the hallway. A rapid fire attack by the crew brought the situation under control, containing fire damage to the contents of the affected unit. Fortunately, no one was inside the unit during the fire.

In total, six pumpers, one aerial ladder, and a command unit were deployed to manage the incident.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents that working smoke alarms are legally required on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Regular maintenance of these alarms is crucial for ensuring your safety.