Vancouver Weather: A Week of Mixed Conditions Ahead

Vancouver is starting off the day under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 14°C. There’s a 30% chance of drizzle throughout the morning, so it might be wise to keep an umbrella handy. Winds are light, coming from the southeast at about 15 km/h, which will pick up slightly as the day progresses.

What’s Ahead: Rain and Sunshine

Tonight, the skies will clear somewhat, with a low of 14°C. However, the rain is set to return on Monday, starting in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 19°C. The rain will continue into the night, cooling down to 12°C. Tuesday brings a change with sunny skies and a high of 19°C, and the clear, sunny weather is expected to last through the rest of the week, with temperatures gradually warming up to 24°C by Saturday.

Historical Weather Insight

Vancouver typically sees highs of around 21°C in late August, so this week’s weather is slightly cooler than average, but nothing out of the ordinary for the region.

Wardrobe Tip

Prepare for a mix of wet and sunny weather this week. A light rain jacket will be useful for Monday, while lighter clothing and sunglasses will be perfect for the sunny days that follow.

Fun Fact

Vancouver’s coastal location gives it a temperate climate, but it also means the city sees more rainy days than many other Canadian cities. However, this week’s forecast offers a nice balance between showers and sunshine!