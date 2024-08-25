Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum Weather: Sunny Skies with Some Showers Ahead

Warm weather continues in Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum with highs around 29°C. Showers possible by evening. Stay prepared with our full forecast!

RED LAKE – WEATHER – The region including Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum is experiencing warm and sunny weather today, with high temperatures around 29°C. The heat is intensified by a humidex of 33-38°C, making it feel quite toasty. Winds are light, and skies are mainly sunny, but there is a small chance of showers or thunderstorms later in the day, particularly in the evening.

A heat warning is in effect.

What’s Ahead

Tonight, temperatures will cool down to around 16°C, with clear skies expected across the region. Sunday will bring more sunshine, with highs again reaching 29°C in Red Lake and Pikangikum, and slightly cooler temperatures in Ear Falls. However, there is a 30% chance of showers developing in the evening, which will increase to 40-60% on Monday as clouds roll in and temperatures dip slightly to around 24°C.

By midweek, expect cooler temperatures with highs around 22-23°C and occasional showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny, but there’s still a chance of light rain in the mornings and evenings.

Wardrobe Tip

With the warm temperatures and potential for rain, dressing in light, breathable layers will keep you comfortable during the day, while a light jacket or umbrella might be needed for any sudden showers.

Fun Fact

Red Lake holds the record for the highest temperature in the area at 34.3°C, set in 2002. The region is also known for its beautiful lakes and outdoor activities, making it a popular spot for summer adventures.