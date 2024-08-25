Marathon and Schreiber Weather: Foggy Start, Showers to Follow

Marathon – Weather – Marathon and Schreiber are under a fog advisory this morning, with near-zero visibility expected until the fog dissipates around noon. Temperatures today will reach a high of 24°C with mainly cloudy skies. As the afternoon progresses, the clouds will clear, leaving behind a pleasant evening. The humidex will make it feel closer to 30°C, so it’s a warm day overall.

What’s Ahead

Tonight, clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness around midnight, and fog patches will likely develop again overnight, with temperatures cooling to around 16°C. Monday will start cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon as the day heats up to 23°C. The humidex will again make it feel warmer, around 30°C. Showers are expected Monday night, with a 40% chance of rain and a low of 13°C.

The rest of the week looks cloudy with intermittent showers, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the chance of precipitation rises to 40-60%. Temperatures will range between 20-23°C during the day, with cooler nights dropping to around 10-13°C.

Wardrobe Tip

Layering will be key this week—light clothing for the daytime warmth, but keep a jacket or umbrella handy for the likely showers, especially in the afternoons.

Fun Fact

Marathon and Schreiber are known for their proximity to the beautiful north shore of Lake Superior, offering stunning views and plenty of outdoor activities, even when the weather is a bit unpredictable!