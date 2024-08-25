Kamloops Weather: Sunny Days with a Few Showers on the Way

Kamloops is experiencing mild weather today, with temperatures around 25°C and mainly sunny skies. Winds are light from the southeast at 20 km/h, providing a gentle breeze to keep things comfortable. The UV index is 6, so you’ll want to apply some sunscreen if you’re heading outside.

What’s Coming: Mix of Sun and Showers

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a low of 13°C, and there’s a slight chance of showers as the evening progresses. On Monday, the sun returns with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will stay around 25°C. However, showers are expected later in the evening, cooling things down to 11°C overnight.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be cooler with a high of 20°C, but skies will clear up by the evening. The rest of the week sees a warming trend, with sunny skies returning on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching up to 31°C by Friday.

Historical Weather Insight

Late August in Kamloops typically sees highs around 27°C, so the temperatures this week are close to the seasonal average, with a warm and sunny end to the week.

Wardrobe Tip

With the mix of sun and potential showers, layering is key. A light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable during the cooler evenings, while lighter clothes will be perfect for the sunny days ahead.

Fun Fact

Kamloops is known for its semi-arid climate, making it one of the driest cities in Canada. Even though there’s a chance of showers, the region generally enjoys plenty of sunshine throughout the year!