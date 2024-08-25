Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather: Warm Weekend with Showers Ahead

Today, Fort Frances and Atikokan are enjoying warm weather, with temperatures expected to reach 29°C, accompanied by a humidex making it feel closer to 34°C. Skies will be mainly sunny, with light winds coming from the northwest at around 15-20 km/h. The UV index is high, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

A heat warning is in effect. Remember to keep an eye on younger children and pets. Your dog can overheat. Watch for the temperature on the pavement walking your pet.

What’s Ahead: Showers and a Slight Cool-Down

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 17°C, with clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy conditions overnight. As we move into Sunday, the heat continues with temperatures peaking at 30°C, and there’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm.

Rain is likely to increase by Sunday night, with a 60% chance of showers continuing into Monday. The beginning of the week will see cooler temperatures, with highs around 24°C and persistent chances of rain through Wednesday.

Wardrobe Tip

With the fluctuating weather, it’s best to dress in layers. Light clothing will keep you comfortable during the day, but keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy for the expected showers.

Fun Fact

Fort Frances and Atikokan are known for their proximity to some of Ontario’s most beautiful lakes and wilderness areas, making them popular destinations for fishing and outdoor activities, even with a bit of rain in the forecast!