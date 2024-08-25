Cocaine Seized in Kasabonika Lake First Nation Home Search

Kasabonika Lake, ON – A 44-year-old woman from Kasabonika Lake First Nation was arrested following a police search of a home that led to the seizure of cocaine on Thursday, August 22.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, alongside the Emergency Response Team, executed the search warrant at a residence and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation during the late morning hours.

This warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking within the community.

During the search, police confiscated a quantity of cocaine, cash, and other items indicative of drug trafficking. The suspect was later located and arrested at a different location in the community without incident.

She faces charges of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000. The accused has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The names of accused individuals are withheld until formal charges are sworn in court.