Calgary Weather: A Pleasant Start to the Week with Mixed Conditions Ahead

Today, Calgary is enjoying a mix of sun and clouds with a comfortable high of 23°C. The winds are light, coming from the northwest at around 15 km/h, making for a pleasant day overall. The UV index is moderate at 5, so it’s a good idea to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

What’s Coming: Sunshine with a Chance of Showers

Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to a cool 10°C. Monday looks promising, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 25°C, perfect for outdoor activities. However, the weather will shift on Tuesday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 21°C, with a 40% chance of showers by the evening.

Midweek, expect cooler temperatures with Wednesday’s high only reaching 17°C and another 40% chance of showers. The weather will clear up by Thursday, bringing back the sunshine with a high of 23°C, which should carry on into the weekend with temperatures hovering around 20°C to 22°C.

Historical Weather Insight

Late August in Calgary typically sees highs around 21°C, so the temperatures this week are slightly above average, offering a nice balance between summer warmth and the upcoming fall.

Wardrobe Tip

Layering will be your friend this week. Light clothing will work for the warmer days, but keep a jacket or sweater handy for the cooler mornings and the chance of rain midweek.

Fun Fact

Calgary is famous for its rapid weather changes, thanks to its proximity to the Rocky Mountains. It’s not uncommon to experience sun, rain, and even snow all in the same day!