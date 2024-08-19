York University’s Internationally Educated Professionals (IEP) Bridging Program Continues to Produce Success Stories

In 2009, using a $4.5 million grant from the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, York University launched a “Bridging Program” designed for internationally educated professionals to receive work experience and training in Canadian industry standards.

Since then, over 1500 IEP candidates from more than 65 countries have participated in the program. Administered through the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies (LA&PS), these students have taken courses that support their attempts to find employment in their fields.

A few weeks ago, the University honoured 68 new graduates from two professional certificate programs for IEPs – the Certificate in Canadian Business and Certificate in Information Technology. The ceremony was attended by Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labor, Immigration, Training and Skills Development which now funds the program.

“The Bridge Training Program supports new Canadians so they can start a new and better life in Ontario,” said Barnes. “Our government is proud to support this program, which helps newcomers find employment in their trade or profession, and gives them the tools they need to be successful throughout their career.”

The Foundation program, created in 2020 from a grant by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, focuses on developing “soft skills” for newcomers to better translate their skills to a Canadian context.

Michele Johnson, the interim Dean of LA&PS, spoke at the ceremony about her own experiences as an immigrant from Jamaica. “I understand the significance of building a foundation in a new country and equipping yourself for success in unfamiliar surroundings,” said Johnson.

Art Noordeh, the program’s director, highlighted the program’s goal of empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields in Canada. The program’s many success stories point to its effectiveness in integrating its graduates seamlessly into the Canadian workforce.

At a time when immigration is at the forefront of the political discussion in Canada, as well as south of the border in the U.S., these programs provide the best-case scenarios for welcoming and integrating newcomers to the country in a way that is conducive both to their happiness and to the overall productivity of the economy.

The Bridging Program at York University provides an effective and culturally sensitive guide to professional development programs for immigrants. The provincial government of Ontario is to be commended for its foresight in funding these programs, and the administration of York University has done an excellent job of maintaining high standards for courses and its participants.

For so many immigrants looking for their first job in Canada, the biggest barrier to getting hired is not having any Canadian work experience. It’s a familiar problem that all new graduates face – you need experience to get experience. This program directly addresses that, providing placements in real-world work environments while giving IEPs guidance on translating their industry skills to a new culture.

The program was designed in partnership with major employers like IBM, Ernst & Young, and KPMG, and continues to be supported across several industries. These companies understand the value that IEPs can bring to their industries, providing fresh perspectives and new approaches while applying the many years of training and education they have undertaken in their home countries.

For more information about the Bridging Program for Internationally Education Professionals at York University, click here.