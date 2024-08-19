Ontario SPCA hosts spay/neuter clinic in Constance Lake thanks to PetSmart Charities of Canada grant

Constance Lake First Nation, ON (Aug. 19, 2024) – Close to 100 animals were supported through an animal wellness event in Constance Lake First Nation from Aug. 8-11, held in partnership between the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and the community and made possible through a grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada®.

A total of 20 cats and 37 dogs were spayed or neutered, preventing an estimated 1,760 unplanned puppies and kittens. The event also included 34 animal wellness appointments administered. The Ontario SPCA is committed to reaching underserved communities with its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics. These portable outreach events are designed to be easily packed up and transported to wherever they are needed, including remote communities.

The wellness event was made possible thanks to an innovative grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada® in the amount of $40,000 to address challenges in accessing veterinary care in Constance Lake First Nation. Rising costs combined with geographical and cultural barriers have left many communities out of the veterinary care system altogether. The Incubator grant program supports innovative and culturally relevant veterinary programs targeted toward Indigenous communities across Canada.

“Most people today consider pets family, yet nearly 1 in 5 Canadians face challenges in accessing even basic preventative care such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations and annual exams,” says Kate Atema, Director of Community Grants & Initiatives at PetSmart Charities of Canada. “While this issue affects families in nearly every community, those who have been historically excluded from human social services are most in need of pet services. We’re proud to be contributing to care that meets the unique needs identified by those living in the communities themselves.”

The Ontario SPCA has been chosen as part of this year’s Incubator grantees, designed to give veterinary organizations a one-year runway to build relationships with and deepen their understanding of their partner community. Tasked with enlisting support of local changemakers, the grantees agree to co-creating models of care alongside communities.

“We are fortunate to be able to be offered animal services in our First Nation communities as we are aware of the animal population crisis that Constance Lake and other First Nation communities face daily. With this clinic, this is one of the many ways that will help with the control of the animal population for the community and the safety for the community members. On behalf of the entire community of Constance Lake First Nation, I would like to thank our CLFN community volunteers, Matawa First Nations Management, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and PetSmart Charities of Canada for making this spay/neuter and vaccine clinic happen,” says Chief Rick Allen of Constance Lake First Nation.

“We were pleased and honoured to be invited to the community to make this wellness care possible for the local animals,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Northern Regional Manager of Community Outreach Services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We are inspired by Constance Lake First Nation’s commitment to animal well-being, and we thank everyone who delivered this care.”

The Ontario SPCA would also like to acknowledge and thank Matawa First Nations Management for its support with the registration process for this spay/neuter and wellness event.

“Rising waters lift all boats is a saying that is reflected in this project,” says Judi Cannon, Animal Services Lead Coordinator with Matawa First Nations Management. “By having many partners working together to bring animal wellness to the community, it will make for a healthier animal population, and in turn a healthier people population and environment. This ‘one-health’ model is reflected in traditional Indigenous teachings. We are thankful for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society for providing the exemplary veterinarian care and bridging the inequities in Northern Indigenous communities.”

For more information on the Ontario SPCA’s mobile animal wellness services, visit ontariospca.ca/mobileservices