Northwest Region Wildfire Update – August 18, 2024

New Fires Confirmed in Sioux Lookout and Nipigon Areas

DRYDEN – Wildfire Update – As of the afternoon of August 18, 2024, two new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Sioux Lookout 31 (SLK031): This fire is located about 2 kilometres northeast of Makoop Lake, covering 4 hectares. It is currently being observed.

Nipigon 34 (NIP034): Situated 30 kilometres northeast of Reeb Lake, this fire is 0.1 hectares and is also under observation.

Currently, there are 29 active fires burning across the Northwest Region. Of these, one is under control, while 28 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard remains primarily moderate to high, with some areas, such as Thunder Bay and Quetico Park, experiencing a low hazard.

For more details on active fires and the fire hazard in your area, please check out our Interactive Map.

Outdoor Burning Regulations Reminder

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning. To safely dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfill services. If you must burn, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should only be ignited two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have sufficient tools and water to manage the fire at the site.

For the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations, visit the official guidelines.

Safety Reminder: Stay Clear of Waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a lake or river, it is essential to move your watercraft close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop if nearby watercraft pose a hazard. Your cooperation helps ensure everyone’s safety.

How to Report a Wildland Fire