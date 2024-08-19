Northeast Region Wildland Fire Update – August 18, 2024

No New Fires Reported; 31 Active Fires Ongoing

SAULT STE. Marie – Wildfire Update – As of Sunday evening, August 18, no new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region. Currently, there are 31 active wildland fires across the region. Among these, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control, and 22 are being observed.

Significant Fire: Kirkland Lake 5 (KLK005)

The Kirkland Lake 5 fire, covering 889 hectares, remains out of control. Located approximately 5 km north of Stull Lake and 80 km west of Latchford, FireRanger crews and helicopters with water-bucketing capabilities are actively working to manage this fire. You can check the updated perimeter of this fire on the province’s interactive map.

Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region ranges from low to moderate, with certain areas, including Cochrane and the Far North, experiencing a high fire hazard. Stay informed by checking the current wildland fire danger values on our interactive map.

Safety Reminders: No Drones or Watercraft Near Fires

Flying drones near forest fires is illegal and dangerous, risking the lives of pilots and firefighters. Keep your drones away from these areas. Waterbomber Safety: When waterbombers approach water bodies, move your watercraft close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop if watercraft pose a hazard.

Report Wildland Fires