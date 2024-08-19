Kenora OPP Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Vehicle Vandalism Incident

By
NetNewsLedger
-
3533
Multiple Vehicles Damaged at Kenora Recreation Centre

KENORA, ON – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a series of vehicle vandalism incidents.

On August 17, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Kenora OPP officers responded to reports of multiple vehicles being damaged at the Kenora Recreation Centre.

The mischief occurred earlier that morning, around 3:00 a.m according to OPP.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

