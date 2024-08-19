Atikokan and Fort Frances Weather: Clear Skies with a Warm Day Ahead

Atikokan and Fort Frances are starting the day with cool temperatures around 9°C. Although the weather station hasn’t observed specific conditions yet, the air pressure is rising at 102.3 kPa, indicating stable weather. With humidity at 96% and light winds from the north-northwest at 3 km/h, the air feels cool and slightly damp.

Today: Expect mainly sunny skies today, with any lingering fog patches dissipating by mid-morning, leading to hazy conditions as the day progresses. The temperature will rise significantly to a high of 28°C, with a humidex making it feel like 31°C. The UV index is high at 7, so be sure to protect your skin if you’re outdoors for extended periods.

Tonight: The night will be mostly clear with a few clouds and continued haze. The temperature will drop to around 12°C, making for a mild and comfortable evening.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 20): Tuesday will bring more sunshine, with the afternoon seeing a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be 27°C, but it will feel hotter with a humidex of 32°C. The night will be clear, with temperatures dipping to 13°C.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 27°C, and a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Sunny with a high of 27°C, and a slight chance of showers in the evening. Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and cooler temperatures, with a high of 19°C.

Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and cooler temperatures, with a high of 19°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers, high of 25°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Dress in layers this morning due to the cool start, but prepare for a warm afternoon by wearing light, breathable clothing.

Weather Trivia: The high humidity and light winds this morning are typical conditions for fog formation, which should clear up quickly as the sun rises.