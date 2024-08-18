Wet and Windy Day in Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

Kenora, ON – Today, Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are under a significant rainfall warning, with the forecast calling for heavy rain throughout the day. The region is expected to receive between 50 to 80 mm of rain, with strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h. The day will start with heavy rain, gradually tapering off to light showers by the afternoon and clearing by the evening. Despite the wet conditions, temperatures will hover around 10°C, making it a cool and dreary day overall.

Current Conditions: As of this morning, the temperature is a chilly 9.5°C, with nearly 100% humidity and strong winds coming from the north. The atmospheric pressure is at 100.1 kPa and falling, indicating unstable weather ahead. Visibility is reduced to 13 km due to the ongoing downpour.

Tonight, the rain will subside, but clouds will linger with a 60% chance of evening showers. Winds will decrease to about 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, before calming down overnight. Expect a low of 2°C, so it will be a cold night—bundle up if you’re heading out!

Looking Ahead: The weather will start to improve on Monday, with clouds giving way to a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23°C expected by midweek.

Historical Note: Kenora has seen some wild weather on this date in the past, with a record rainfall of 77.4 mm in 1995. So while today’s rain is substantial, it’s not entirely out of character for this time of year.

Wardrobe Tip: Waterproof everything is the order of the day—raincoats, boots, and umbrellas are essential. With temperatures being quite cool, especially in the evening, layering up with something warm underneath your rain gear is a smart move.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s location near Lake of the Woods often leads to sudden and dramatic weather changes, making it one of Ontario’s most unpredictable weather spots. Whether you’re out on the water or in town, always be prepared for the unexpected!