Warm Day Ahead in Calgary with a Chance of Evening Showers

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
Calgary
Calgary

Calgary, AB – Today, Calgary will experience a mix of sun and cloud with a high temperature of around 25°C. The day will start off pleasantly warm, but as the afternoon progresses, there’s a 30% chance of showers developing, especially towards the evening. The low tonight will drop to a cool 13°C under clear skies, providing a refreshing end to the day.

Looking Ahead: Monday continues the trend of warm weather with a high of 27°C, but clouds will increase, bringing a higher chance of rain in the evening. As we move into midweek, expect more stable conditions with sunshine and temperatures hovering around the mid-20s.

Historical Note: On this day in the past, Calgary has seen temperatures soar up to 34.0°C in 2008, a stark contrast to today’s milder conditions.

Wardrobe Tip: Light layers are ideal for today, with a jacket for the cooler evening. And don’t forget an umbrella, just in case those showers materialize!

Weather Trivia: Calgary holds the record for the highest temperature in mid-August at a scorching 34.0°C, set in 2008—proving that the city can still bring the heat even late into summer.

 

