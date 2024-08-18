Warm Day Ahead for Edmonton

Edmonton, AB – Today’s weather in Edmonton promises to be mild and comfortable, with temperatures reaching a high of around 23°C. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, but some clouds will roll in by the afternoon, offering a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light, blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 km/h, keeping the day feeling fresh. The humidity will be moderate, with a relative humidity of around 65%, making it feel just slightly warmer.

Tonight, expect the skies to clear up, bringing cooler temperatures down to a low of about 12°C, perfect for a restful night.

Looking Ahead: The start of the week will continue with pleasant weather, with Monday’s high reaching 24°C under sunny skies. Both Monday and Tuesday nights will remain clear and cool, with lows around 11°C to 12°C.

Historical Context: Edmonton’s August weather typically features average highs around 22.4°C, making today’s forecasted temperatures just about average for this time of year.

Wardrobe Tip: Today calls for light layers—perfect for enjoying the mild afternoon but easy to adjust as the day cools down in the evening.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Edmonton has no recorded snowfall in August? While snow is always a possibility later in the year, August is safe for enjoying all the outdoor activities without fear of a sudden freeze!