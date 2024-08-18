Warm and Smoky Weekend in Regina: What to Expect

Regina, SK – This weekend in Regina brings a mix of warm temperatures and hazy skies as wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality. Today, the high will reach around 24°C, but with the humidex, it will feel closer to 27°C. Expect a 60% chance of showers this evening, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will be gusty, coming from the southeast at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Tonight, the skies will remain partly cloudy with continued chances of showers and thunderstorms. The smoke will persist, so air quality will be a concern—especially for vulnerable groups. The low will drop to a mild 14°C.

Looking Ahead, Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, but haze from the wildfire smoke will linger. Temperatures will soar to 30°C, feeling like 36°C with the humidity. Monday will be similarly warm and sunny, though there’s a chance of showers in the evening.

Air Quality Advisory: Wildfire smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility at times. This could be particularly challenging for seniors, young children, and those with respiratory issues. It’s advisable to limit strenuous outdoor activities and keep windows closed to minimize smoke exposure.

Historical Note: On this day in the past, Regina has seen highs as extreme as 36.7°C (back in 1906), while lows can plummet to a chilly 2.0°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Lightweight, breathable clothing is key for the warm temperatures, but keep a mask handy if you’re sensitive to smoke.

Weather Trivia: Regina’s summer weather can swing from extreme heat to cooler, smoke-filled days, often making it one of the more unpredictable spots on the prairies!