Sunny Skies and Hazy Views: Thunder Bay’s Sunday Forecast

Thunder Bay, ON – It’s a bright and crisp start to the day in Thunder Bay, with current temperatures sitting at a cool 13.2°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is close to the temperature, creating a high humidity level of 94%, but a light southwest breeze at 8 km/h keeps the air feeling fresh. The barometric pressure is rising at 101.9 kPa, indicating stable weather ahead.

Today’s Forecast: Expect plenty of sunshine with just a bit of cloud cover moving in around noon. The day will become hazy as winds shift to the east at 20 km/h later this morning. With a high of 26°C, and a humidex making it feel like 29°C, it will be a warm and comfortable summer day. The UV index is high, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors!

Tonight, skies will clear late in the evening, allowing temperatures to dip down to a cool 11°C, making for a pleasant night.

Looking Ahead: Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23°C, and Tuesday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching 24°C. Both nights will remain clear, with lows around 11°C to 12°C, ideal for those who enjoy cooler evenings.

Historical Context: Thunder Bay has seen some temperature extremes on August 18th in the past, but today promises to be a comfortable day with no record-breaking heat or cold.

Wardrobe Tip: Light layers will serve you well today, with a hat and sunglasses for the bright sun. The cooler morning and evening temperatures might warrant a light jacket.

Weather Trivia: Did you know Thunder Bay’s location near Lake Superior can make it one of the coolest cities in Ontario during the summer? The lake’s influence keeps temperatures more moderate than in other parts of the province.