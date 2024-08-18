Smoky Skies and Sunshine: Winnipeg’s Weather Outlook

Winnipeg, MB – Get ready for a mix of clear skies and lingering smoke as Winnipeg enjoys sunny weather this weekend. Today, the city will see widespread smoke from nearby wildfires, which may affect visibility and air quality. Temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 27°C, but with the humidity, it could feel closer to 32°C. Winds will be moderate from the north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will calm down later in the evening as the temperature drops to a low of 14°C.

Current Air Quality Advisory: Due to wildfire smoke, air quality will be poor today, with reduced visibility at times. Vulnerable groups, including children, seniors, and those with respiratory conditions, should limit outdoor activities.

Looking Ahead: Sunday promises sunny skies with a high of 27°C, perfect for outdoor activities—just keep an eye on air quality. Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures reaching up to 29°C. Expect showers to roll in Monday night, continuing into Tuesday when temperatures will cool down to a high of 22°C. The middle of the week looks bright and warm again with highs near 28°C.

Historical Note: Winnipeg has seen some extreme weather on this date, with record highs reaching 36.2°C in 1983 and lows dropping to 3.0°C in 2000. The heaviest rainfall recorded for August 18th was 51.2 mm in 1995, far wetter than anything expected today.

Wardrobe Tip: Light, breathable clothing is ideal for today, but don’t forget a mask if you’re sensitive to smoke. It’s also a good idea to keep a bottle of water handy to stay hydrated in the smoky conditions.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg’s wild weather is no joke—it’s one of the few cities that can experience snow in May and 30°C heat in August. Always be prepared for anything!