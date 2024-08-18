Sioux Lookout Enjoys a Bright and Hazy Sunday

Sioux Lookout, ON – The day begins under mostly cloudy skies with a cool 14°C, but the weather is set to improve as the morning progresses. The humidity is currently at 100%, and with calm winds, the air feels quite still. However, visibility is good, reaching 19 km.

Today’s Forecast: Expect the clouds to clear out this morning, leading to sunny skies for most of the day. Any remaining fog patches will dissipate, though the day will turn hazy by late morning and continue into the afternoon. The temperature will rise to a comfortable 25°C, with the humidex making it feel slightly warmer at 27°C. The UV index is high at 6, so it’s a good idea to use sunscreen if you’re outside for extended periods.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 12°C. The haze will persist, creating a calm and cool night.

Looking Ahead: Monday promises more sunshine with a high of 24°C, though the humidex will make it feel like 25°C. The night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 14°C. Tuesday will also feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Light clothing for the day, but keep a jacket handy for the cooler evening temperatures. Sunscreen is essential during the day due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s location near numerous lakes often leads to cool, foggy mornings in the summer, with temperatures rising quickly once the sun comes out.