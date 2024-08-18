Saskatoon’s Sunday Forecast: Warm and Hazy with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Saskatoon, SK – Today’s weather in Saskatoon is a mix of sun, clouds, and potential storms. The temperature will rise to a warm 28°C, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 33°C. The day starts off with some fog patches that will dissipate in the morning, leading to hazy conditions by the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of showers late in the day, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Winds will be light, blowing from the west at 10 km/h.

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy, with a continued 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the evening. The overnight low will be 16°C, making for a mild and pleasant night.

Looking Ahead, Monday will bring more cloud cover and a higher chance of showers, with a high of 29°C. The week ahead sees a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying comfortably in the mid-20s.

Wardrobe Tip: Today’s weather calls for light, breathable clothing to stay cool in the afternoon heat, but keep an umbrella handy in case those thunderstorms develop.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon has seen some extreme weather on this date in the past, with temperatures reaching as high as 34.8°C in 1991!