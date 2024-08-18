Clear Skies and Hazy Conditions in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, ON – It’s a beautiful start to the day with clear, mainly sunny skies and a current temperature of 15.3°C. The humidity is at 100%, so it feels fresh and crisp this morning, but fog patches that developed overnight are dissipating as we head into the day. Winds are light, coming from the east-northeast at 4 km/h, creating a calm atmosphere.

Today’s Forecast: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with haze developing later this morning and continuing into the afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 26, making it a comfortable summer day. The UV index is 6, so sunscreen is a must if you’re spending time outside.

Tonight, the skies will clear up, though the haze will persist into the night. Temperatures will cool down to a low of 12°C, providing a cool and peaceful night.

Looking Ahead: Monday looks much the same, with sunny skies and a high of 26°C, but with haze continuing throughout the day. The evening will bring partly cloudy skies with a low of 14°C. The weather will remain stable into Tuesday, with another day of mixed sun and cloud and a high of 26°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Today’s weather is perfect for light clothing, but bring along a hat and sunglasses for the afternoon sun. Keep a light jacket handy for the cooler evening.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Vermilion Bay and Dryden often experience morning fog during the summer? This is due to the area’s high humidity and cooler overnight temperatures.