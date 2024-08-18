Chilly and Cloudy Day in Wasaho Cree Nation

Wasaho Cree Nation, ON – It’s a cool and wet start to the day with the temperature sitting at 8.1°C under light rain. The humidity is at 100%, making the air feel damp, and visibility is reduced to 5 km due to the rain and fog patches. Winds are coming from the northwest at 17 km/h, adding to the chilly feel.

Today’s Forecast: The rain is expected to ease off, leaving mainly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. There’s a 30% chance of additional showers or drizzle this morning, and as the day progresses, fog patches will lift, becoming hazy. The high will reach a modest 13°C, with winds from the north gusting up to 40 km/h, so it will feel cooler than the temperature suggests. The UV index is moderate at 4, so while it’s overcast, it’s still worth considering some sun protection if you’re outside.

Tonight, the skies will clear up somewhat, with partly cloudy conditions and winds easing off to become light late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a chilly 6°C overnight.

Looking Ahead: Monday will bring a welcome change with sunny skies and a high of 18°C. However, the UV index will be lower, at 2. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of 8°C. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a warmer high of 24°C, offering a more pleasant day overall.

Wardrobe Tip: Bundle up today with a waterproof jacket to keep warm and dry. The wind and dampness will make it feel quite cool.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn Airport, serving the Wasaho Cree Nation, often experiences cool and damp conditions even in August, reflecting the far northern location and proximity to Hudson Bay.